According to recent data from Yubico and Defending Digital Campaigns, 42% Democrats and 49% Republicans believe AI will have a negative effect on the outcome of this year's elections

With the first U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 election season taking place this Thursday, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will likely be a hot topic. Recently, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, published a survey with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) that showcases the impact of AI and the concerns voters have about the cybersecurity of political campaigns. Although political parties may not be aligned on all matters, the new research finds that they do agree on one thing when it comes to cybersecurity: AI will have a negative effect on the outcome of this year's election.

Why: With the election season upon us, the threat of AI-generated content being used to impersonate a political candidate or create inauthentic content continues to grow. Conducted by OnePoll, the survey titled the 'Impact of Cybersecurity and AI on the 2024 election season', asked 2,000 American registered voters about how they perceive cybersecurity ahead of the elections, the impact of AI and the concerns they have about the cybersecurity of political campaigns, regardless of party affiliations. Highlights include:

85% of respondents don't have a high level of confidence that political campaigns effectively protect their personal information which ultimately could impact the success of the campaign. In fact, 42% of those who have donated to a campaign said their likelihood of donating again would change if the campaign was hacked and 30% report this would even change the likelihood of a candidate receiving their vote.

