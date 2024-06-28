

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardère SA (LGDDF.PK) announced on Friday that Arnaud Lagardère has resumed as group chairman and chief executive officer. The company had imposed management activities ban on Lagardère on April 29, 2024, however, considering his appeal, the forced withdrawal from management duties was partially lifted.



Jean-Christophe Thiery has been serving as CEO on a provisional basis since April 30.



Further, the company has also duly acknowledged the resumption of Arnaud Lagardère's duties as President of Lagardère Commandité SAS and Managing Partner of Lagardère Radio SCA, the holding company for the Group's radio unit.



