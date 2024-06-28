Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KALMAR CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2024

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2024 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KALMAR CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2024 The B-shares of Kalmar Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 1 July 2024.* Basic information on B-shares of Kalmar Corporation as of 1 July 2024: Trading code: KALMAR Issuer code: KALMAR ISIN-code: FI4000571054 LEI code: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73 Orderbook id: 339873 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 54 798 029 Listing date on the Official List: 1 July 2024 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Market Cap Segment: Large Cap Managing director: Sami Niiranen Address: Porkkalankatu 5 FI-00180 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 40 661 4117 Internet:www.kalmarglobal.com *) Presuming that Cargotec Corporation's partial demerger is recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on Sunday 30 June 2024.* Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260