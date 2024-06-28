Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 12:10 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KALMAR CORPORATION ON 1 JULY 2024

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2024 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KALMAR CORPORATION ON 1 JULY
2024 



The B-shares of Kalmar Corporation will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 1 July 2024.* 



Basic information on B-shares of Kalmar Corporation as of 1 July 2024:



Trading code: KALMAR
Issuer code: KALMAR
ISIN-code: FI4000571054
LEI code: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Orderbook id: 339873
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 54 798 029
Listing date on the Official List: 1 July 2024



Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
Market Cap Segment: Large Cap
Managing director: Sami Niiranen
Address: Porkkalankatu 5
   FI-00180 Helsinki
     FINLAND
Phone: +358 40 661 4117
Internet:www.kalmarglobal.com



*) Presuming that Cargotec Corporation's partial demerger is recorded with the
Finnish Trade Register on Sunday 30 June 2024.* 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
