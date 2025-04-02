Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar reachstackers and maintenance expertise to support SSAB's green steel production at Oxelösund, Sweden

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 APRIL 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar reachstackers and maintenance expertise to support SSAB's green steel production at Oxelösund, Sweden

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with leading Swedish steelmaker SSAB to supply five Kalmar Super Gloriareachstackers for its Oxelösund mill in Sweden. The significant order, which also includes a Kalmar Complete Careservice agreement for all five machines, was booked in Kalmar's Q1 2025 order intake. The machines are scheduled for delivery during Q2 2026.

SSAB is a leading global steel company with employees in over 50 countries. Its production plants in Sweden, Finland and the US have an annual capacity of approximately 8.8 million tonnes. The company has introduced two unique decarbonised steels and aims to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from its operations.

The Oxelösund mill is an important site with regard to the green transition of SSAB's entire Nordic production system, replacing the blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace, among other things. Kalmar already has a strong local presence on the site, with a dedicated team of service technicians delivering expert support including preventive and corrective maintenance as well as other services.

The reachstackers supplied to SSAB will be partially manufactured using SSAB Zero, a fossil carbon emission-free recycled steel. They will be used to transport scrap steel to feed the electric arc furnace at the mill, using a specialised rotator to enable them to rotate containers full of scrap steel at a load centre of 5300 mm. To ensure maximum operational efficiency, the reachstackers will be backed by Kalmar's on-site workshop, which will provide expert support, preventive maintenance, and rapid response to any service needs. This ensures uninterrupted operations and enhances equipment longevity, supporting SSAB's sustainable steel production.

Karin Palmqvist, Site and Production Manager, SSAB Oxelösund: "We're happy to continue our partnership with Kalmar and look forward to furthering our joint efforts to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the steel value chain. Demand for zero-emission steel continues to increase, and these new machines, supported by the on-site maintenance, will play a key role in scaling up our production at Oxelösund."



Erik Silfverberg, Key Account Manager, Kalmar Sweden: "We are proud to continue our strong partnership with SSAB at the Oxelösund mill. As a zero-emission and circular solution, SSAB Zero represents an important step on the journey towards fossil-free steel. We are delighted to support SSAB with their ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions in steel making with our industry-leading reachstacker technology. Additionally, our service partnership with SSAB ensures peace of mind. With on-site expertise and digital tools, we enable proactive maintenance that will maximise uptime and advance sustainable steel logistics."

Further information for the press:

Erik Silfverberg, Key Account Manager, Kalmar Sweden, tel. +46 7221 63220, erik.silfverber@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

