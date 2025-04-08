KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 APRIL 2025 AT 14:05 PM
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Kalmar Corporation: Changes in the Kalmar leadership team
|Mo
|Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar expands its global delivery capability with startup of electric empty container handler and heavy forklift truck production at the Shanghai facility
|KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 7 APRIL 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)
Kalmar expands its global delivery capability with startup of electric empty container handler and heavy forklift truck production...
|Mi
|Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar reachstackers and maintenance expertise to support SSAB's green steel production at Oxelösund, Sweden
|KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 APRIL 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)
Kalmar reachstackers and maintenance expertise to support SSAB's green steel production at Oxelösund, Sweden
Kalmar has concluded...
|01.04.
|Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar has signed a large order for electric forklift trucks and reachstackers with Vestas Manufacturing Spain to further remove their CO2 emissions
|KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 1 APRIL 2025 AT 4:15 PM (EEST)
Kalmar has signed a large order for electric forklift trucks and reachstackers with Vestas Manufacturing Spain to further...
|01.04.
|Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to help Forth Ports to take concrete steps towards equipment decarbonisation
|KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 APRIL 2025 AT 10.00 AM (EEST)
Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to help Forth Ports to take concrete steps towards equipment decarbonisation
Kalmar has concluded...
