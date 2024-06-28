SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) recorded a 9% increase in cash from investments in FY24, generating £92.5m (FY23: £85.1m), ensuring its DPS of 6.24p was fully covered by cash 1.1x. The board guided a target dividend of 6.32p per share for FY25 (9.5% prospective yield). The portfolio valuation stood at £1,117m (4.8% increase from H124 and 1.6% from FY23). Both SEEIT's NAV and NAV per share remained flat for FY24, at £982m and 90.5p/share, compared to H124, with the majority of the reduction from FY23 (£1,125m and 101.5p/share) arising from the unrealised impact of increased discount rates applied in the first half of FY24. SEEIT currently trades at a 26% discount to NAV with a 9.4% dividend yield, and management has made strong progress in addressing the discount to NAV through proving its asset valuations.

