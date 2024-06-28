

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ), Friday announced that the European Commission has approved a Type II variation for Rybrevant in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations.



The company said that the approval was based on results from the Phase 3 Papillon study, which demonstrated that Rybrevant plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 60 percent compared to chemotherapy alone.



Following the approval, the conditional marketing authorisation for Rybrevant has been changed to a standard marketing authorisation.



Currently, Johnson & Johnson's stock is trading at $146.20, up 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



