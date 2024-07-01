

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Monday a strategic partnership agreement to enhance transparency and deliver data-driven risk solutions.



Under the deal, Moody's will offer MSCI's ESG and sustainability data to Moody's broad base of global customers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Further, MSCI will gain access to Moody's Orbis database, the world's leading source of firmographic information with data on more than 500 million entities, to extend its private company ESG coverage.



The agreement, entered into last week, includes MSCI's ESG ratings and content, which measure a company's management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities.



MSCI's ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance or ESG risks, as per its website.



Moody's will leverage MSCI's sustainability data and models, which are used by asset managers and asset owners.



With access to MSCI data, Moody's intends over time to migrate its existing ESG data and scores to offering MSCI's sustainability content through a range of solutions serving Moody's customers in the banking, insurance and corporate sectors.



In addition, the companies will explore solutions that leverage Moody's private company data and credit scoring models to provide greater insight into the private credit market.



The partnership does not impact Moody's Ratings, the credit rating agency, which will continue to provide transparency into the material impacts of ESG factors on its credit ratings through its proprietary Credit Impact Scores and Issuer Profile Scores.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX