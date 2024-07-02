MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

2 July 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Investor Presentation

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that Geoff Robertson, CEO of MediaZest will provide a live presentation relating to the Company's Half Year Results via Investor Meet Company on 9 July 2024 at 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the shareholder's Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 8 July 2024 at 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MediaZest via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/mediazest-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MediaZest on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquires

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell/Adam Cowl Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341 Claire Noyce Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.