South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - U.S. News & World Report recently announced that 1st Source Bank (NASDAQ: SRCE) received an award for "Best Companies to Work For - Midwest" in their Best Companies Ratings for 2024 - 2025. The list analyzes the Russell 3000 list of publicly traded U.S. companies. To earn a "Best" award, a company had to score well above average nationally, in its industry, and/or in its region.

"We are pleased with this award of "Best Companies to Work For" in the Midwest, as we put great energy into providing an engaging environment for our employees that is both personally and professionally rewarding with a trajectory of growth," said Dan Lifferth, Chief Human Resources Officer at 1st Source Bank. "Our culture is based on several core values including integrity, teamwork and outstanding client service and our entire team strives to live up to those values every day. This award is another proof point of our efforts to empower our employees with a workplace where they can thrive."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the ratings were created by analyzing employee perceptions of six factors that are important to employee wellbeing. These included: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort (safety), career opportunities and professional development, and belongingness and esteem.





1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.7 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

