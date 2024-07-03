THERANEXUS, LYON NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH CENTER AND CERMEP WIN THE "2024 RESEARCH PACT" PROJECT FOR THE AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES REGION

Lyon, France - July 3rd, 2024, 7.30am CET - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center and CERMEP have today announced winning the "2024 research pact" project for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.

The project, named IMASO, supported by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region funding of €320,000, is part of the continued development of the joint public/private laboratory "NeuroImaging for Drug Discovery (NI2D)" in partnership with the BIORAN team from the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center (CRNL) and CERMEP (Hospices Civils de Lyon, Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, INSERM, CNRS).

The Lyon-based joint laboratory NI2D was launched in late 2020 and aims to strengthen Theranexus' capabilities for the characterization of its drug candidates using novel preclinical neuroimaging tools. The new funding from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region via the IMASO project will enable work to continue to measure in vivo brain distribution of antisense oligonucleotides, or ASOs, developed by Theranexus. Implementation of these tools will be essential to guide preclinical and then clinical development of these ASOs in various rare neurological diseases.

For Theranexus Chairman and CEO, Mathieu Charvériat: "Our R&D platform is now capable of generating therapeutic antisense oligonucleotides, like our drug candidate targeting the TFEB pathway developed in connection with the PickASO[1] project recently funded by Bpifrance. We are also working on the identification of novel therapeutic targets with our AIStroSight[2] team. With IMASO, our teams will benefit from cutting-edge tools to characterize our current and future drug candidates in vivo. We would like to thank the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region for its financial support which is crucial to the success of our research."

"Our joint NI2D laboratory has already produced initial results. We are delighted to be able to continue our collaboration with Theranexus, and sincerely thank the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region for funding our research. We are now developing novel imaging techniques based on our solid preclinical and clinical expertise applied to antisense oligonucleotides, a therapeutic modality suited to rare neurological diseases affecting millions of people worldwide", added Prof. Luc Zimmer, Director of CERMEP and the BIORAN team at the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center.

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

About Lyon Neuroscience Research Center (CRNL; supervisory authorities: Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, INSERM, CNRS)

CRNL combines the expertise of 18 teams whose common aim is to develop multidisciplinary research in a bid to understand the complexity of brain function as well as certain dysfunctions in relation to neurologic or psychiatric conditions.

Within CRNL, the BIORAN team (Radiopharmaceutical and neurochemical biomarkers) brings together expertise in neurochemistry, neuropharmacology and neuroimaging with the aim of inventing novel probes and imaging protocols for investigating the biochemistry of the brain in diagnostic and therapeutic settings.

http://www.theranexus.com

[1] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/Theranexus_PR_PickASO_Projet_Bpifrance_VDEF.pdf

[2] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/AIstroSight_PR_Theranexus_Inria_UCBL_HCL_VDEF.pdf

