KLEA HOLDING: Today, Visiomed Group becomes Klea Holding on Euronext Growth

As announced on 19 June 2024, Visiomed Group has become Klea Holding, with the ambition of developing new activities in new markets.

This new name and new strategy were both ratified by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2024.

Consequently, as of today, the identifiers of the shares listed on Euronext Growth in Paris will be as follows:

Share name: KLEA HOLDING (replacing VISIOMED GROUP) Share ISIN code: FR0013481835 (unchanged) Share mnemonic code: ALKLH (replacing ALVMG)

Shareholders also approved all the Board's proposals by a very large majority, with approval rates over 98% for the Ordinary resolutions and over 91% for the Extraordinary resolutions[1].

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Excluding Resolution 18, for which the Board of Directors recommended voting against.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5pskslplGzKmmtrYshsmZSXZm+Ww5WbbGmXm2hua5fJmGpiym1hbJebZnFnmm5v

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86599-klea_cp_post-ag_2024_eng.pdf