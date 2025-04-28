KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding publishes its Annual Financial Report for 2024

Paris, April 28th, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the publication of its Annual Financial Report for 2024

The report is available on the Company's website (www.kleaholding.com), in the Shareholder center, 'Financial reports' section.

The Group confirms its strong performance for 2024, in line with the presentation of its financial results[1]:

€17.3m revenue in 2024 ie. +26% growth compared with 2023, despite the 6-month closing of City Walk center at Smart Salem, and with strong acceleration in H2 2024

€1.4 million Net Income (+€0.5 million vs. 2023) excluding potential impact from insurance indemnification for business interruption

Gross cash position above €3.3 million and Net Financial Debt reduced to €1.3 million (including cash collaterals and securities; improvement of €2.9 million vs dec-23)

The audited accounts do not take into account the forthcoming insurance compensation for the loss of business suffered by City Walk between April and October 2024. The compensation will be an operating profit for the amount validated by the insurance company and allocated to the 2024 financial year (the year of the triggering event). Its accounting treatment, in revised 2024 accounts or in the 2025 accounts, will depend on the date of receipt of the insurance company's decision.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

[1] Klea Holding keeps delivering strong financial performance in 2024 and a positive outlook for 2025

