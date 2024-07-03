iZafe Group receives confirmed order of 500 Dosell units from Ti Medi

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") today announces the receipt of an official order for 500 units of Dosell from Ti Medi, a dedicated partner of iZafe Group since April 2023. These units have recently been produced and will be delivered to Spain in August 2024, in time for Ti Medi's planned launch this fall of their new unique concept for the Spanish market.

Ti Medi, in collaboration with its 1400 pharmacies, will launch an innovative solution that combines their dose packaging machines with the Dosell medication robot. Pharmacies, which currently order dose packaging machines from Ti Medi, will now be able to offer consumers a complete solution where Dosell is delivered together with the dose bags produced by Ti Medi's machines. This integrated system will enable the consolidation of all data, allowing pharmacists to monitor patients' medication adherence in a new and efficient manner.

"We are delighted to collaborate with iZafe Group and to include Dosell in our new concept for the Spanish market. With this new customer journey, we can now combine our dose packaging machines with the Dosell medication dispenser, thereby offering our pharmacies a unique and comprehensive innovative solution that will improve patients' adherence to their medication," says Marc Tarruell Tibau, CEO of Ti Medi.

"After a year of dedicated work with Ti Medi, we are now seeing tangible results from our efforts to create a targeted customer journey for the Spanish market. This order demonstrates the high efficiency of our joint venture, and we are pleased that the Spanish market can now begin using Dosell. Our technology and capacity, combined with the simplicity of our solution, will make a real difference for both pharmacists and patients," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

