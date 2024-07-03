

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance for RYBREVANT in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating epidermal growth factor receptor Exon 20 insertion mutations. The Health Canada NOC is based on results from the Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter PAPILLON study.



'The approval of RYBREVANT offers a promising and urgently needed new first-line treatment option and represents significant advancement for those battling this rare mutation,' said Nina Devito, Co-chair, Exon20 group-Canada.



