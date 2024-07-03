Market: Euronext Paris

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 93,539

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 91,665.80

During the first half of 2024, the following shares were traded:

PURCHASES 174,683 shares 264,894.00 1,399 transactions SALES 199,883 shares 307,583.09 1,210 transactions

As a reminder, as of 29 December 2023, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 118,739

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 48,977.59

It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: nil

? Cash: 750,000.00

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Achats Ventes Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR TOTAL 1 399 174 683 264 894,00 1 210 199 883 307 583,09 02/01/2024 5 383 444,29 23 3611 4281,74 03/01/2024 14 1701 1942,73 0 0 0 04/01/2024 4 529 587,39 11 1427 1621,84 05/01/2024 27 2227 3095,24 51 8633 12295,55 08/01/2024 37 4271 5873,36 9 1138 1603,56 09/01/2024 17 2500 3378,3 3 429 593,71 10/01/2024 14 1843 2395,43 2 600 750 11/01/2024 0 0 0 5 489 620,32 12/01/2024 9 981 1248,27 7 1597 2069,59 15/01/2024 7 1222 1557,99 2 202 260,58 16/01/2024 4 757 957,65 6 746 953,39 17/01/2024 4 460 586,18 1 210 269,85 18/01/2024 4 521 666,62 1 200 257 19/01/2024 9 1166 1475,84 0 0 0 22/01/2024 7 1051 1287,46 16 2974 3747,31 23/01/2024 13 1837 2261,03 6 796 984,45 24/01/2024 2 82 98,4 7 680 824,84 25/01/2024 8 425 517,16 13 1922 2356,75 26/01/2024 1 155 192,2 4 565 706,7 29/01/2024 4 538 676,81 2 101 128,78 30/01/2024 3 412 518,72 4 438 551,38 31/01/2024 2 80 100,8 4 364 458,64 01/02/2024 3 600 757,25 3 355 449,58 02/02/2024 44 5211 5964,39 23 4040 4689,29 05/02/2024 5 437 493,29 14 2378 2730,29 06/02/2024 5 985 1102,5 3 428 486,32 07/02/2024 3 750 840 0 0 0 08/02/2024 9 1376 1518,42 3 224 245,18 09/02/2024 7 928 991,99 6 800 866,34 12/02/2024 10 1633 1772,16 6 1879 2059,73 13/02/2024 10 1746 1913,83 12 2370 2619,76 14/02/2024 16 2641 2873,09 10 2437 2702,46 15/02/2024 8 1993 2192,3 7 2380 2660,75 16/02/2024 4 750 825 2 350 388,5 19/02/2024 9 691 761,73 5 1600 1780 20/02/2024 11 1396 1513,97 3 432 473,04 21/02/2024 3 210 230,96 16 2835 3184,8 22/02/2024 3 201 238,39 10 3020 3641,8 23/02/2024 7 750 967,09 16 3902 5117,82 26/02/2024 7 1852 2399,58 6 169 217,26 27/02/2024 18 2102 2688,5 11 2453 3197,19 28/02/2024 17 1898 2405,19 5 170 214,06 29/02/2024 13 1908 2348,58 28 3038 3789,64 01/03/2024 20 2283 2830,95 7 1614 2018,16 04/03/2024 20 4183 4839,92 6 605 702,03 05/03/2024 3 243 283,1 2 300 351,5 06/03/2024 15 1648 1879,63 2 352 407,25 07/03/2024 0 0 0 6 351 399,04 08/03/2024 18 3290 3663,29 12 3046 3415,19 11/03/2024 6 940 1068,15 3 439 502,46 12/03/2024 2 410 466,35 9 4060 4857 13/03/2024 13 1102 1308 10 2243 2728,61 14/03/2024 2 100 124 5 849 1067,37 15/03/2024 10 1223 1519,93 7 1383 1753,96 18/03/2024 16 1313 1647,77 0 0 0 19/03/2024 10 1256 1539,78 1 63 77,49 20/03/2024 5 1055 1290,13 20 6534 8143,01 21/03/2024 4 500 636,4 0 0 0 22/03/2024 0 0 0 4 1050 1327,38 25/03/2024 7 1304 1653,07 4 806 1032,27 26/03/2024 3 175 227,38 9 1480 1924,75 27/03/2024 5 849 1105,22 5 1164 1519,72 28/03/2024 1 180 234 15 2937 3923,16 02/04/2024 2 302 421,78 13 1864 2625,39 03/04/2024 9 684 968,55 8 1247 1782,8 04/04/2024 9 902 1280,23 2 350 497 05/04/2024 23 1837 2736,56 12 1818 2642,55 08/04/2024 7 1060 1561,32 4 250 371,27 09/04/2024 3 307 453,1 11 1341 1985,71 10/04/2024 11 1321 1966,84 14 1680 2514,64 11/04/2024 5 240 357,81 5 783 1172,74 12/04/2024 11 1946 2903,68 0 0 0 15/04/2024 7 1494 2194,13 3 600 886,5 16/04/2024 14 2041 2917,83 7 1850 2655,15 17/04/2024 12 1544 2204,77 7 1396 2012,96 18/04/2024 7 829 1195,75 1 65 93,93 19/04/2024 4 1372 1978,8 0 0 0 22/04/2024 0 0 0 3 650 932,76 23/04/2024 4 679 970,56 7 500 716 24/04/2024 2 250 357,5 0 0 0 25/04/2024 4 250 357 0 0 0 26/04/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/04/2024 2 300 430,25 8 1556 2257,9 30/04/2024 11 1477 2126,17 10 1413 2050,89 02/05/2024 12 2074 2984,1 5 216 310,09 03/05/2024 0 0 0 10 1744 2562,02 06/05/2024 15 1771 2583,94 8 925 1387,71 07/05/2024 11 1959 2879,4 10 1970 2910,5 08/05/2024 12 1628 2424,31 18 4221 6351,46 09/05/2024 5 592 879,71 4 601 895,25 10/05/2024 13 1645 2430,76 7 1710 2549,11 13/05/2024 3 504 732,58 11 688 1015,2 14/05/2024 7 737 1102,34 14 911 1367,12 15/05/2024 8 552 869,97 10 1218 1888,48 16/05/2024 19 1511 2533,08 30 2615 4464,53 17/05/2024 20 1789 3257,08 42 3749 6839,01 20/05/2024 8 781 1546,38 15 1327 2573,76 21/05/2024 52 5082 9150,22 22 4168 7355,37 22/05/2024 23 3159 5573,78 22 3794 6696,94 23/05/2024 10 1834 3306,08 26 6507 12342,13 24/05/2024 13 1946 3845,41 2 129 253,36 27/05/2024 6 166 320,76 0 0 0 28/05/2024 5 337 649,56 7 699 1354,37 29/05/2024 24 3652 6956,19 9 2000 3932,29 30/05/2024 15 3600 6771,56 11 1559 2937,91 31/05/2024 8 2306 4369,82 18 4381 8396,21 03/06/2024 26 4317 8284,85 23 3206 6297,58 04/06/2024 4 75 149,53 16 4118 8305,91 05/06/2024 14 1362 2958,73 37 7406 16355,4 06/06/2024 20 2580 5746 17 2480 5738,68 07/06/2024 27 3494 7502,5 15 1233 2794,57 10/06/2024 22 2347 4664,87 4 869 1761,93 11/06/2024 27 1754 3694,92 28 6061 12919,29 12/06/2024 19 2036 3976,37 28 3344 6661,93 13/06/2024 16 2198 4406,69 3 159 317,82 14/06/2024 29 2928 5455,48 4 365 641,14 17/06/2024 5 563 973,99 15 2511 4444,01 18/06/2024 17 2313 3976,31 3 596 1019,16 19/06/2024 24 2968 4827,78 17 1934 3218,34 20/06/2024 30 2809 4527 9 1132 1829,42 21/06/2024 13 937 1495,94 10 1971 3263,33 24/06/2024 10 770 1280,23 29 3144 5536,79 25/06/2024 32 3592 6677,29 33 4447 8517,08 26/06/2024 47 4528 8284,53 5 421 779,05 27/06/2024 14 1399 2484,18 5 333 600,51 28/06/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0

