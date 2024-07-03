Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO
Web site: www.geneuro.com
Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 93,539
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 91,665.80
During the first half of 2024, the following shares were traded:
PURCHASES
174,683 shares
264,894.00
1,399 transactions
SALES
199,883 shares
307,583.09
1,210 transactions
As a reminder, as of 29 December 2023, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 118,739
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: 48,977.59
It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
Number of shares: nil
? Cash: 750,000.00
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
APPENDIX
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de transactions
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en
EUR
TOTAL
1 399
174 683
264 894,00
1 210
199 883
307 583,09
02/01/2024
5
383
444,29
23
3611
4281,74
03/01/2024
14
1701
1942,73
0
0
0
04/01/2024
4
529
587,39
11
1427
1621,84
05/01/2024
27
2227
3095,24
51
8633
12295,55
08/01/2024
37
4271
5873,36
9
1138
1603,56
09/01/2024
17
2500
3378,3
3
429
593,71
10/01/2024
14
1843
2395,43
2
600
750
11/01/2024
0
0
0
5
489
620,32
12/01/2024
9
981
1248,27
7
1597
2069,59
15/01/2024
7
1222
1557,99
2
202
260,58
16/01/2024
4
757
957,65
6
746
953,39
17/01/2024
4
460
586,18
1
210
269,85
18/01/2024
4
521
666,62
1
200
257
19/01/2024
9
1166
1475,84
0
0
0
22/01/2024
7
1051
1287,46
16
2974
3747,31
23/01/2024
13
1837
2261,03
6
796
984,45
24/01/2024
2
82
98,4
7
680
824,84
25/01/2024
8
425
517,16
13
1922
2356,75
26/01/2024
1
155
192,2
4
565
706,7
29/01/2024
4
538
676,81
2
101
128,78
30/01/2024
3
412
518,72
4
438
551,38
31/01/2024
2
80
100,8
4
364
458,64
01/02/2024
3
600
757,25
3
355
449,58
02/02/2024
44
5211
5964,39
23
4040
4689,29
05/02/2024
5
437
493,29
14
2378
2730,29
06/02/2024
5
985
1102,5
3
428
486,32
07/02/2024
3
750
840
0
0
0
08/02/2024
9
1376
1518,42
3
224
245,18
09/02/2024
7
928
991,99
6
800
866,34
12/02/2024
10
1633
1772,16
6
1879
2059,73
13/02/2024
10
1746
1913,83
12
2370
2619,76
14/02/2024
16
2641
2873,09
10
2437
2702,46
15/02/2024
8
1993
2192,3
7
2380
2660,75
16/02/2024
4
750
825
2
350
388,5
19/02/2024
9
691
761,73
5
1600
1780
20/02/2024
11
1396
1513,97
3
432
473,04
21/02/2024
3
210
230,96
16
2835
3184,8
22/02/2024
3
201
238,39
10
3020
3641,8
23/02/2024
7
750
967,09
16
3902
5117,82
26/02/2024
7
1852
2399,58
6
169
217,26
27/02/2024
18
2102
2688,5
11
2453
3197,19
28/02/2024
17
1898
2405,19
5
170
214,06
29/02/2024
13
1908
2348,58
28
3038
3789,64
01/03/2024
20
2283
2830,95
7
1614
2018,16
04/03/2024
20
4183
4839,92
6
605
702,03
05/03/2024
3
243
283,1
2
300
351,5
06/03/2024
15
1648
1879,63
2
352
407,25
07/03/2024
0
0
0
6
351
399,04
08/03/2024
18
3290
3663,29
12
3046
3415,19
11/03/2024
6
940
1068,15
3
439
502,46
12/03/2024
2
410
466,35
9
4060
4857
13/03/2024
13
1102
1308
10
2243
2728,61
14/03/2024
2
100
124
5
849
1067,37
15/03/2024
10
1223
1519,93
7
1383
1753,96
18/03/2024
16
1313
1647,77
0
0
0
19/03/2024
10
1256
1539,78
1
63
77,49
20/03/2024
5
1055
1290,13
20
6534
8143,01
21/03/2024
4
500
636,4
0
0
0
22/03/2024
0
0
0
4
1050
1327,38
25/03/2024
7
1304
1653,07
4
806
1032,27
26/03/2024
3
175
227,38
9
1480
1924,75
27/03/2024
5
849
1105,22
5
1164
1519,72
28/03/2024
1
180
234
15
2937
3923,16
02/04/2024
2
302
421,78
13
1864
2625,39
03/04/2024
9
684
968,55
8
1247
1782,8
04/04/2024
9
902
1280,23
2
350
497
05/04/2024
23
1837
2736,56
12
1818
2642,55
08/04/2024
7
1060
1561,32
4
250
371,27
09/04/2024
3
307
453,1
11
1341
1985,71
10/04/2024
11
1321
1966,84
14
1680
2514,64
11/04/2024
5
240
357,81
5
783
1172,74
12/04/2024
11
1946
2903,68
0
0
0
15/04/2024
7
1494
2194,13
3
600
886,5
16/04/2024
14
2041
2917,83
7
1850
2655,15
17/04/2024
12
1544
2204,77
7
1396
2012,96
18/04/2024
7
829
1195,75
1
65
93,93
19/04/2024
4
1372
1978,8
0
0
0
22/04/2024
0
0
0
3
650
932,76
23/04/2024
4
679
970,56
7
500
716
24/04/2024
2
250
357,5
0
0
0
25/04/2024
4
250
357
0
0
0
26/04/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/04/2024
2
300
430,25
8
1556
2257,9
30/04/2024
11
1477
2126,17
10
1413
2050,89
02/05/2024
12
2074
2984,1
5
216
310,09
03/05/2024
0
0
0
10
1744
2562,02
06/05/2024
15
1771
2583,94
8
925
1387,71
07/05/2024
11
1959
2879,4
10
1970
2910,5
08/05/2024
12
1628
2424,31
18
4221
6351,46
09/05/2024
5
592
879,71
4
601
895,25
10/05/2024
13
1645
2430,76
7
1710
2549,11
13/05/2024
3
504
732,58
11
688
1015,2
14/05/2024
7
737
1102,34
14
911
1367,12
15/05/2024
8
552
869,97
10
1218
1888,48
16/05/2024
19
1511
2533,08
30
2615
4464,53
17/05/2024
20
1789
3257,08
42
3749
6839,01
20/05/2024
8
781
1546,38
15
1327
2573,76
21/05/2024
52
5082
9150,22
22
4168
7355,37
22/05/2024
23
3159
5573,78
22
3794
6696,94
23/05/2024
10
1834
3306,08
26
6507
12342,13
24/05/2024
13
1946
3845,41
2
129
253,36
27/05/2024
6
166
320,76
0
0
0
28/05/2024
5
337
649,56
7
699
1354,37
29/05/2024
24
|
3652
6956,19
9
2000
3932,29
30/05/2024
15
3600
6771,56
11
1559
2937,91
31/05/2024
8
2306
4369,82
18
4381
8396,21
03/06/2024
26
4317
8284,85
23
3206
6297,58
04/06/2024
4
75
149,53
16
4118
8305,91
05/06/2024
14
1362
2958,73
37
7406
16355,4
06/06/2024
20
2580
5746
17
2480
5738,68
07/06/2024
27
3494
7502,5
15
1233
2794,57
10/06/2024
22
2347
4664,87
4
869
1761,93
11/06/2024
27
1754
3694,92
28
6061
12919,29
12/06/2024
19
2036
3976,37
28
3344
6661,93
13/06/2024
16
2198
4406,69
3
159
317,82
14/06/2024
29
2928
5455,48
4
365
641,14
17/06/2024
5
563
973,99
15
2511
4444,01
18/06/2024
17
2313
3976,31
3
596
1019,16
19/06/2024
24
2968
4827,78
17
1934
3218,34
20/06/2024
30
2809
4527
9
1132
1829,42
21/06/2024
13
937
1495,94
10
1971
3263,33
24/06/2024
10
770
1280,23
29
3144
5536,79
25/06/2024
32
3592
6677,29
33
4447
8517,08
26/06/2024
47
4528
8284,53
5
421
779,05
27/06/2024
14
1399
2484,18
5
333
600,51
28/06/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
