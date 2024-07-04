Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
04.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,311 Euro
-0,032
-9,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.07.2024 10:26 Uhr
87 Leser
Hilbert Group: Hilbert Launches New Bitcoin Yield Product with Significant Investment from Institutional Partner

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Capital, the quantitative asset management specialist within the Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB), has developed and launched a quantitative investment solution to generate a yield on top of Bitcoin.

The product has been awarded a sizable investment from a global-leading financial institution.

The Hilbert Bitcoin Yield solution is designed to generate a consistent return of up to 6% over Bitcoin per annum. It uses the models and algorithmic trading techniques which Hilbert has applied over the last 7 years.

Hilbert Group CEO, Dr. Niclas Sandström: "The beauty of Hilbert's quantitative trading approach is that it can quickly deliver tailor-sewn investment solutions, in this case a risk-controlled yield product for a corporate treasury holding a large amount of Bitcoin."

Dr. Sandström adds: "We are seeing from our existing and new clients that hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin are searching for yield. We anticipate this trend to accelerate, and Hilbert is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand.

For additional information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
Phone: +46 8 502 353 00
Email: ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Launches New Bitcoin Yield Product with Significant Investment from Institutional Partner

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
