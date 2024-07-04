Hilbert Group: Hilbert Launches New Bitcoin Yield Product with Significant Investment from Institutional Partner

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Capital, the quantitative asset management specialist within the Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB), has developed and launched a quantitative investment solution to generate a yield on top of Bitcoin.

The product has been awarded a sizable investment from a global-leading financial institution.

The Hilbert Bitcoin Yield solution is designed to generate a consistent return of up to 6% over Bitcoin per annum. It uses the models and algorithmic trading techniques which Hilbert has applied over the last 7 years.

Hilbert Group CEO, Dr. Niclas Sandström: "The beauty of Hilbert's quantitative trading approach is that it can quickly deliver tailor-sewn investment solutions, in this case a risk-controlled yield product for a corporate treasury holding a large amount of Bitcoin."

Dr. Sandström adds: "We are seeing from our existing and new clients that hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin are searching for yield. We anticipate this trend to accelerate, and Hilbert is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand.

