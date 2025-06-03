Hilbert Group Secures Option to Acquire 100% of Crypto Banking Platform Nordark

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), the Nasdaq-listed investment firm specializing in crypto asset management and Web3 technologies, today announced that it has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the shares in Nordfinex Holding AB, the company behind the fast-growing crypto banking platform Nordark.

As part of the agreement, Hilbert has acquired (i) a 5% equity stake in Nordark and (ii) a time-limited call option to purchase the remaining 95% of the company. The option may be exercised at Hilbert's discretion up until August 31, 2025, and will give Hilbert enough time to complete a full scale due-diligence. The final deal terms will be subject to negotiation and contingent upon the outcome of the due diligence process.

If exercised, the transaction would be settled through the issuance of a number of newly-issued Hilbert Group shares, and would result in full ownership of Nordark under the Hilbert umbrella.

As part of the deal, Nordark's largest external investor and famed Canadian crypto investor, John Lilic, will join as an adviser to the Hilbert Group board.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: "Hilbert's first meeting with Nordark was over two years ago, just when they were launching. From the start they have kept their operation very lean and built a solid platform with multiple product offerings and assembled an impressive pipeline of clients. We see many synergies between the two firms, especially their lending business and the more steady state banking fees and income from OTC trading, a combination we see tremendous revenue potential in."

Ms. Biswal continues: "Nordark has Nordic DNA as does Hilbert and we now have a great opportunity to create a leading global crypto bank based in the Nordics. In itself, Nordark is on a path to become profitable on their exchange/OTC services alone, somewhere around end of Q3 this year.

Jonathan Granath, CEO and co-founder of Nordark comments "Hilbert's expertise and resources will enable us to accelerate our mission of providing secure and compliant crypto banking solutions to a broader range of institutional clients across Europe."

John Lilic, the largest external investor in Nordark, added: "From the beginning, I saw in Nordark a team with the discipline and vision to build real infrastructure for crypto banking. Their focus on regulatory alignment, institutional-grade services, and sustainable revenue streams is exactly what this industry needs. With Hilbert's strong balance sheet, long-term digital asset strategy, and position as a publicly listed company, full integration offers a unique opportunity to align real-world revenue with on-chain value creation in a transparent and regulated setting. I'm proud to support this next phase"

About Nordark

Nordark is a crypto banking platform founded in 2023, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored for digital asset businesses across Europe. Nordark's core offerings are banking, trading, and lending. With a focus on compliance, usability, and affordability, Nordark provides dedicated fiat accounts in USD, EUR, and GBP, virtual deposit accounts for end clients and counterparties with instant settlements, integrated crypto trading with deep liquidity, and overcollateralized crypto-backed loans.

The platform supports a diverse clientele-including major DeFi protocols, exchanges, brokers, and stablecoin issuers-by streamlining payment processing and enabling real-time trading directly from the dedicated fiat accounts. Since entering the lending market, Nordark has reported over $2.5 billion in demand for its transparent, secure, over-collateralised crypto-backed loans, underscoring its growing role in the digital finance ecosystem. Founded by Jonathan Granath, Philip Granath, and Oliver Brandtvig, and supported by lead investor and strategic advisor John Lilic, Nordark bridges the gap between traditional banking and the evolving needs of the crypto economy. You can find out more about Nordark here .

About John Lilic

John Lilic is a well-known crypto investor, entrepreneur, and blockchain pioneer recognized for his foundational contributions to the Web3 ecosystem. An early adopter of Bitcoin and Ethereum, he played a key role in helping build ConsenSys, the Ethereum venture production studio responsible for core infrastructure such as MetaMask and Infura. He later served as a primary advisor and early investor in Polygon, helping it grow into one of the most widely used blockchain scalability solutions.

John was an early backer and hands-on contributor to Nordark, supporting its development from inception. He is also the founder of a venture fund that has invested in a portfolio of rapidly growing companies at the pre-seed and seed stages, including Morpho, Noble, LYS, Streamflow, and ONOFF among others. Widely recognized as one of the top 50 Web3 angel investors globally, John continues to support breakthrough teams building the future of cryptographic and financial infrastructure. You can find out more about John Lilic here .

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

