AAC Clyde Space has announced the acquisition of Spacemetric for a total consideration of SEK25m (including SEK9m subject to a performance earnout). Spacemetric provides geospatial data management systems, including software capable of transforming data into visionary images. In particular, Spacemetric will enhance the capabilities and deliverables from AAC's Cyclops small satellite constellation which is currently being deployed.

