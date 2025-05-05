AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space wins EUR 570 000 order for power systems

2025-05-05 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space has won an order valued at EUR 570 000 (approx. SEK 6.2 M) for PCDU-systems (Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit). Delivery is scheduled for March 2026. The costumer is a European satellite manufacturer.

"We are proud to see our Starbuck MINI technology continuing to earn the trust of leading players in the space sector. Its proven reliability and performance make it a preferred choice for advanced satellite missions," says AAC Clyde Space CEO Luis Gomes.

About Starbuck MINI

Starbuck MINI is an advanced Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit (PCDU) developed by AAC Clyde Space. Often described as the electrical heart of a satellite, it manages and distributes power to all onboard systems, ensuring stable and efficient operation throughout the mission.

Originally designed for small satellites, Starbuck MINI has become a trusted standard in the industry thanks to its reliability, robust design and strong performance. It is used in a wide range of leading-edge space missions, including ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite, Astroscale's orbital debris removal service, and the lunar lander Nova-C developed by Intuitive Machines.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with main operations in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.) is the company's Certified Adviser.