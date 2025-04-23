AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space strengthens focus with new two-segment structure

2025-04-23 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space continues to streamline its operations, focusing on efficiency and profitability. Following a strong 2024, the company is now moving to a new two-segment structure: Products & Missions and Data & Services. The previously separate segments Products and Missions are being combined into one single business line.

The change reflects two clear trends: continued growth in demand for space-based data, and the need to create stronger synergies within hardware development.

By bringing the company's hardware activities together under one business line, AAC Clyde Space will further align its global teams and sites - supporting both improved efficiency and future growth. The integration will improve coordination across development, production and delivery, enabling faster execution, better cost control and a stronger offering to customers.

The new structure will be implemented in late April and reflected in the Group's reporting starting Q2 2025. As part of the change, Richard McKay will take over responsibility for the new Products & Missions segment. Frédéric Menard will dedicate his focus as site manager for AAC Hyperion in Delft and will no longer serve on the Group executive team.

"This is a natural next step in our development. In 2024, we delivered our best financial performance yet. Now, we're building on that success with a sharper and more focused organisation. This organisational change will accelerate our commitment to enhance synergies across our sites," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

Following a record-breaking and profitable 2024, the company continues to look ahead with confidence. By simplifying its structure, AAC Clyde Space ensures greater agility, reduces complexity, and unlocks synergies across its operations - supporting a more focused and cost-efficient organisation.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with main operations in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.) is the company's Certified Adviser.