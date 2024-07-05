

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) provided an update to the second quarter 2024 outlook.



The company expects production in Integrated Gas to be in the range of 940 kboe/d - 980 kboe/d for the second quarter.



Trading & Optimisation results are expected to be in line with the second quarter of 2023, but lower compared to the first-quarter of 2024 due to seasonality.



Quarterly production in Upstream is expected to be in the range of 1,720 kboe/d - 1,820 kboe/d.



In Marketing, the company expects quarterly sales volumes to be in the range of 2,700 kb/d - 3,100 kb/d.



