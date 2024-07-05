VusionGroup (ex SES-IMAGOTAG): VusionGroup: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract

VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) appointed Natixis Oddo BHF on 1 July 2021, to implement a liquidity contract on its ordinary shares, for a duration of one year, renewable by mutual accord.

Under this liquidity contract, on June 30, 2024 the dedicated liquidity account contained the following resources:

8,771 shares

€1,584,576

As a reminder, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account upon implementation of the liquidity contract:

7,765 shares

€314,849

For the period spanning January 1 to June 30, 2024, a total of 8,528 buy transactions were executed, and 8,354 sell transactions were executed.

During the same period, the traded volumes were as follows:

Buy transactions: 263 254 shares and €37 282 560

Sell transactions: 256 447 shares and €36 474 943

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xmqaacVnlmicyW2flZ1naZZomZmUmWjIZ5KXmWdtZZzJnJ2TnGtpaJvHZnFnm25s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86696-vusiongroup_liquidity_contract_h1_2024_pr.pdf