

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has received the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution. It provides 14 days of accurate real-time glucose values for adults living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes on flexible insulin therapy.



The company noted that the built-in AI-trained algorithms will empower users to proactively intervene when their glucose levels require attention and before a complication can even occur. The solution is set to launch in selected European markets in the coming months.



Every five minutes, the Accu-Chek SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring or CGM sensor sends glucose values measured in real time to the Accu-Chek SmartGuide app. The Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app then utilises those glucose values and other available information to detect glucose patterns and predict future glucose levels.



Its integrated AI-enabled predictive algorithms indicate hypoglycaemia risk within the next 30 minutes, continuously forecast how glucose levels will develop within the next two hours, and estimate the risk of nocturnal hypoglycaemia, the company said.



