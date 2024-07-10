Regulatory News:

GeNeuro SA (Paris:GNRO) and GILBERT DUPONT have terminated the liquidity contract entered into on March 6, 2021.

This termination took effect on June 30, 2024, after market closing.

On that date of 30 June 2024 post market closing, the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 93,539

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 91,665.80

As a reminder, as of 29 December 2023, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 118,739

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 48,977.59

It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: nil

Cash: 750,000.00

Following the closure of the liquidity contract, the securities and cash were transferred to the Company.

