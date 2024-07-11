

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its group EBITDA for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year fell to 230 million euros from the previous year's 356 million euros.



But quarterly consolidated sales increased slightly to 2.55 billion euros from 2.52 billion euros last year.



The company confirmed forecast for financial year 2024/25.



The company still expects group sales to be between 10.0 billion euros and 10.5 billion euros for the 2024/25 financial year compared to 10.3 billion euros in 2023/24.



Annual group EBITDA is still expected to be between 0.9 billion euros and 1.0 billion euros compared to 1.3 billion euros in 2023/24.



The Group's operating result is expected to be between 500 million euros and 600 million euros compared to 947 million euros in 2023/24.



