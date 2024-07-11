

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE) Thursday said passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport in June increased 1.4 percent year-on-year to 5.6 million.



However, passenger traffic was 14.4 percent down compared to pre-covid levels of the corresponding period.



For the first half, the number of passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport were 28.8 million, up 7 percent from last year. This number was 14.5 percent down from the corresponding pre-pandemic period of 2019.



Cargo traffic in Frankfurt grew 11.4 percent year-on-year to 178,324 metric tons in June.



'Without the numerous strikes at the beginning of the year, we would have served about 500,000 more passengers in the first half. Despite this shortfall, we are on track to achieve the projected volume of between 61 million and 65 million passengers for the full year,' said Fraport's CEO, Stefan Schulte.



