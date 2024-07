At the request of ProstaLund AB (publ), the last trading day in ProstaLund AB (publ)'s paid subscription units will be changed from 2024-07-12 to 2024-07-26. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PLUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240164 Order Book: 339627 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB