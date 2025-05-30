ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund AB - Interim report January-March 2025

Januari 1 - March 31

Net sales reached SEK 3,7 million (3,5)

Operating result amounted to -5,0 MSEK (-4,7)

Profit after tax amounted to -5,0 MSEK (-4,8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1,39 SEK (-2,49)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4,1 MSEK (-6,6)

Significant events during the period

Older men treated with CoreTherm® for benign prostate enlargement have a lower risk of a prostate cancer diagnosis later in life compared to men treated with TURP according to a new Swedish registry study.

New study confirms the favourable effect of CoreTherm® in patients with large prostates.

Use of Schelin Catheter® before water vapour therapy is cost-effective.

Significant events after the end of the period

ProstaLund AB (publ) initiates strategic review due to weakened liquidity and raises loans of SEK 2.5 million.

First treatments with CoreTherm® Eagle will be performed next week - im- portant milestone for ProstaLund.

Per Langö leaves the board.

ProstaLund's CEO resigns at his own request.

First patients treated with CoreTherm® Eagle.

ProstaLund AB (publ) comments on trading halt and plans to decide on a directed share issue.

ProstaLund AB (publ) has decided to carry out a directed share issue of SEK 5.5 million to several existing shareholders, subject to the subsequent approval of the Annual General Meeting.

On May 26, ProstaLund AB appoints Malin Melander as acting CEO.

ProstaLund AB (publ) appoints Annette Colin as interim CFO and appoints former CEO Anders Kristensson as consultant in strategic and operational matters.



Key figures

(SEK MILLION) JAN-MAR 2025 JAN-MAR 2024 JAN-DEC 2024 Net sales 3,7 3,5 13,7 Gross Margin, % 74,0 69,7 69,5 Operating profit/loss, EBIT -5,0 -4,7 -22,5 Cash flow from operating activites -4,2 -6,6 -22,6 Cash and cash equivalents 2,4 6,9 7,8 Average number of employees 9 6 8

Please see attached PDF for full report.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Rönnlund, Board member

Tel: +46 (0) 727 320 321

E-mail: info@prostalund.com

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund that develops and markets innovative products for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Enlargement (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a customised thermal treatment for BPE. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Our press releases are also available to read and download here: www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden

Certified Adviser:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Phone: +46 40 200 250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

This information is information that ProstaLund AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-30 07:30 CEST.