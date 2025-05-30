Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WHA | ISIN: SE0023468418 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PL0
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:03
0,033 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSTALUND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSTALUND AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund AB - Interim report January-March 2025

Januari 1 - March 31

  • Net sales reached SEK 3,7 million (3,5)
  • Operating result amounted to -5,0 MSEK (-4,7)
  • Profit after tax amounted to -5,0 MSEK (-4,8)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1,39 SEK (-2,49)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4,1 MSEK (-6,6)

Significant events during the period

  • Older men treated with CoreTherm® for benign prostate enlargement have a lower risk of a prostate cancer diagnosis later in life compared to men treated with TURP according to a new Swedish registry study.
  • New study confirms the favourable effect of CoreTherm® in patients with large prostates.
  • Use of Schelin Catheter® before water vapour therapy is cost-effective.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • ProstaLund AB (publ) initiates strategic review due to weakened liquidity and raises loans of SEK 2.5 million.
  • First treatments with CoreTherm® Eagle will be performed next week - im- portant milestone for ProstaLund.
  • Per Langö leaves the board.
  • ProstaLund's CEO resigns at his own request.
  • First patients treated with CoreTherm® Eagle.
  • ProstaLund AB (publ) comments on trading halt and plans to decide on a directed share issue.
  • ProstaLund AB (publ) has decided to carry out a directed share issue of SEK 5.5 million to several existing shareholders, subject to the subsequent approval of the Annual General Meeting.
  • On May 26, ProstaLund AB appoints Malin Melander as acting CEO.
  • ProstaLund AB (publ) appoints Annette Colin as interim CFO and appoints former CEO Anders Kristensson as consultant in strategic and operational matters.


Key figures

(SEK MILLION)JAN-MAR 2025JAN-MAR 2024JAN-DEC 2024
Net sales3,73,513,7
Gross Margin, %74,069,769,5
Operating profit/loss, EBIT-5,0-4,7-22,5
Cash flow from operating activites-4,2-6,6-22,6
Cash and cash equivalents2,46,97,8
Average number of employees968

Please see attached PDF for full report.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Rönnlund, Board member
Tel: +46 (0) 727 320 321
E-mail: info@prostalund.com

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund that develops and markets innovative products for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Enlargement (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a customised thermal treatment for BPE. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Our press releases are also available to read and download here: www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden

Certified Adviser:
Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB
Phone: +46 40 200 250
E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

This information is information that ProstaLund AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-30 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.