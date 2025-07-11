On May 13, 2025, the shares in ProstaLund AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, on July 11, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditioned upon approval from an extraordinary general meeting.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0023468418, orderbook ID 175771).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB