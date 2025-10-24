ProstaLund AB: PROSTALUND AB (publ) - Interim report January-September 2025

Third quarter

July 1 - September 30

Net sales reached MSEK 2.2 (3.5)

Operating profit/loss totaled MSEK -2.6 (-4.4)

Loss after taxes MSEK -2.6 (-4.5)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.04)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -5.2 (-3.4)

January 1 - September 30

Net sales reached MSEK 8.1 (9.8)

Operating profit/loss totaled MSEK -14.0 (-16.3)

Loss after taxes MSEK -14.2 (-16.5)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.14 (-0.18)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -11.7 (-16.1)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 0.7 (12.1)

Significant events during the period

On July 11, ProstaLund announced that the board of directors had decided, subject to subsequent approval by the general meeting, to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On July 14, ProstaLund AB (publ) announced that the company is suffering from an acute liquidity shortage and is seeking new financing.

On August 5, a notice of an extraordinary general meeting was published.

On August 22, an extraordinary general meeting was held, at which it was decided to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

ProstaLund enters into a cooperation agreement with Mayumana Healthcare for the Benelux market on September 10.

ProstaLund enters into a cooperation agreement with the XEN Group for the market in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on September 12.

On September 15, ProstaLund AB (publ) announced that the company is taking out a loan of SEK 4 million from its two largest shareholders.

Significant events after the end of the period

On October 13, ProstaLund AB (publ) announced that the company had submitted an application for delisting to Nasdaq Stockholm.

On October 15, ProstaLund AB (publ) announced that the company will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market and that the last trading day will be October 31, 2025.

Key figures

(MSEK) JULY-SEP 2025 JULY-SEP 2024 JAN-SEP 2025 JAN-SEP 2024 Net sales 2.2 3.5 8.1 9.8 Gross profit 1.7 2.2 6.0 6.7 Operating profit/loss, EBIT -2.6 -4.4 -14.0 -16.3 Cash flow from aoperating activites -5.2 -3.4 -11.7 -16.1 Cash and cash equivalents 0.7 12.1 0.7 12.1 Average number of employees 6 9 7 7

Please see attached PDF for full report.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Melander, acting CEO and Chief Operating Officer

Telefon: + 46 (0) 735 24 79 51

E-post: malin.melander@prostalund.com

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund, specialising in the development and marketing of innovative solutions for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a minimally invasive thermotherapy for BPH. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Press releases are available at www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden.

Certified Adviser:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Phone: +46 40 200 250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a scientifically documented, minimally invasive microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, takes less than 15 minutes, and does not require general anesthesia or hospital admission. CoreTherm® provides effective symptom relief for BPH, with clinical results comparable to surgery (TURP) but with a lower risk of serious complications. CoreTherm® offers an innovative alternative for men seeking effective treatment for BPH. Learn more at www.coretherm.com.

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostate enlargement, is a common condition affecting approximately half of all men over 50 years old and up to 80% of men over 80. As the prostate grows, it can press against the urethra and cause symptoms such as weak urine flow, frequent urges to urinate, nighttime urination, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. These symptoms often impact daily life, sleep, and overall quality of life. Many men experience insufficient relief from medication, increasing the need for more effective and long-term treatment options. CoreTherm® is a proven treatment option for men with BPH. For more information about benign prostatic hyperplasia and treatment, please visit www.coretherm.com.

This information is information that ProstaLund AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:30 CEST.