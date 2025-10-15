ProstaLund AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of ProstaLund AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: PLUN ISIN code: SE0023468418 Order book ID: 175771

The last day of trading will be October 31, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB