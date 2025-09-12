ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund enters collaboration agreement with the XEN Group for the market in the United Arab Emirates and Oman

ProstaLund has signed a collaboration agreement with the XEN Group, a prominent distributor of advanced innovative products with solid experience and contacts in the UAE and Oman. Through this partnership, ProstaLund aims to increase access to its products and contribute to enhanced treatment opportunities for men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

"We are delighted to enter into this collaboration, which combines ProstaLund's innovative solutions with the XEN Group's established market position in the UAE and Oman. Our joint efforts will help drive progress in treatment options and improve the quality of care for men with BPH," says Malin Melander, Interim CEO of ProstaLund.

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund, specialising in the development and marketing of innovative solutions for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a minimally invasive thermotherapy for BPH. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Press releases are available at www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden.

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a scientifically documented, minimally invasive microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, takes less than 15 minutes, and does not require general anesthesia or hospital admission. CoreTherm® provides effective symptom relief for BPH, with clinical results comparable to surgery (TURP) but with a lower risk of serious complications. CoreTherm® offers an innovative alternative for men seeking effective treatment for BPH. Learn more at www.coretherm.com.

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostate enlargement, is a common condition affecting approximately half of all men over 50 years old and up to 80% of men over 80. As the prostate grows, it can press against the urethra and cause symptoms such as weak urine flow, frequent urges to urinate, nighttime urination, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. These symptoms often impact daily life, sleep, and overall quality of life. Many men experience insufficient relief from medication, increasing the need for more effective and long-term treatment options. CoreTherm® is a proven treatment option for men with BPH. For more information about benign prostatic hyperplasia and treatment, please visit www.coretherm.com.

About Schelin Catheter®

The Schelin Catheter® is a transurethral catheter with a retractable needle enabling sterile intraprostatic injections of pharmaceuticals during diagnostic or treatment procedures for the prostate. The Schelin Catheter® is primarily used for transurethral intraprostatic anaesthesia (TUIA) during minimal invasive treatments for benign prostatic enlargement offering effective pain control, replacing the need for general or spinal anaesthesia. For more information visit, www.schelincatheter.com.