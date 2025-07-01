On May 13, 2025, the shares in ProstaLund AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On May 23, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to information that the Company's CEO had resigned.

On May 26, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that an interim CEO had been appointed.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0023468418, orderbook ID 175771).

