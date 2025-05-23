On May 13, 2025, the shares in ProstaLund AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On May 19, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that its CEO had resigned.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0023468418, orderbook ID 175771).

