Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A40WHA | ISIN: SE0023468418
ProstaLund AB: First patients treated with CoreTherm Eagle

Finanznachrichten News

The first patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia have been successfully treated using our new CoreTherm® Eagle platform.

"We are very pleased that the first patients have been successfully treated with our new CoreTherm® Eagle platform. This is an important milestone for us and a clear result of the focused work carried out internally. With CoreTherm® Eagle, the opportunity opens up to offer more clinics, both in the Nordic region and globally, an effective treatment method," says Johan Lavén, Sales and Marketing Director at ProstaLund.

CoreTherm® Eagle builds on the proven and well-established technology that has been developed and refined over 25 years in earlier CoreTherm® platforms, used in over 30,000 treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia in the Nordics. The new CoreTherm® Eagle has undergone significant technical and component upgrades. Among other things, the calculation of recommended treatment goals has been automated and integrated into the new platform. This provides increased support for the user and further enhances ease of use.

For further information, please contact:
Johan Lavén, Sales and Marketing Director
Telefon: +46 (0) 73 330 92 16
E-post: johan.laven@prostalund.com

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a minimally invasive transurethral microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic enlargement (BPH). The treatment is performed in an outpatient setting under local anaesthesia and takes less than 15 minutes. No general anaesthesia or spinal block is needed. Follow-up data five years after CoreTherm® treatment shows clinical outcomes comparable to those seen after surgery/TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate), but with lower risk of serious complications. For more information visit, www.coretherm.com.

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund that develops and markets innovative products for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Enlargement (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a customised thermal treatment for BPE. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Our press releases are also available to read and download here: www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden

Certified Adviser:
Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB
Phone: +46 40 200 250
E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

