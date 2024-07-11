HERIGE: Definitive financial impact of the sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex)

HERIGE Group today announces the financial impacts relating to the definitive sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex) to SAMSE Group, April 30th 2024.

The businesses sold represent a 2023 turnover of €374.8 million and 79 points of sale in Western France. The enterprise value of the scope sold is estimated using an EBITDA1 multiple. The value of the shares is calculated by deducting adjusted net debt from this enterprise value. This transaction enabled HERIGE to reduce its debt by €124.6 million, thereby improving gearing by 90 points2 and to generate a capital gain of €33.0 million, i.e., +23% in equity. This capital gain offsets a net loss of €4.4m generated pro rata temporis by the scope of consolidation sold.

This provides the Group with additional resources to support its industrial strategy.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q2 2024 turnover on July 23, 2024 (after the close of trading)

About HERIGE

HERIGE focuses on two sectors of the building industry: the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with a workforce of almost 2,000 employees, present in mainland France, Canada and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

1Operating profit + net depreciation and amortization

2Compared to 31/12/2023, i.e. a gearing of 107% and shareholders' equity of €145.4m

