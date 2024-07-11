Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) ("Caldwell Partners" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective July 11, 2024, Richard W. Pehlke has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

"I am pleased to welcome Rich to Caldwell's board," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "His considerable experience, leading and managing the financial and operational aspects of private and public firms, including within the executive recruiting sector, will prove invaluable to our team."

Mr. Pehlke is a seasoned global financial executive with over 40 years of experience in public company global financial leadership roles in the business services, telecommunications, food and consumer products and commercial real estate industries. He retired in April 2018 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Heidrick & Struggles where he also served on the firm's Executive Committee. In 2015, the Chicago Chapter of the Financial Executive Institute named him the CFO of the Year for Mid-Cap companies.

Mr. Pehlke has served as a public or private company director since 1994. Past board experiences include Ideal Industries, Edward Health Services Corp, Hudson Highland Group, New Zealand Telecom, and Belgium's Belgacom (now Proximus) and Valparaiso University. He is also a member of the Private Directors Association.

Mr. Pehlke has also served as the chief financial officer of Grubb & Ellis Company, as well as chief financial officer and a member of the board of directors of Hudson Highland Group, a publicly held global professional staffing and recruiting business. Prior to that, Mr. Pehlke held senior financial positions in the telecommunications, financial services, and food and consumer products industries. He holds an MBA in finance and marketing from DePaul University and a BS in accounting from Valparaiso University.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

