Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that its management team would attend the 2024 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, from July 17-20, 2024. The ASRS Annual Meeting brings together top retina specialists, researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe to share the latest advancements and research in retinal health and treatment.

"We are excited to attend the ASRS Annual Meeting and meet face-to-face with our growing customer base of U.S. retina specialists," said Mark L. Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harrow. "We plan to discuss Harrow's expanding portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, including IHEEZO®, a novel topical anesthetic gel, indicated for ocular surface anesthesia, and utilized by retina specialists for anesthetizing the eye during office-based procedures such as intravitreal injections. Additionally, we are pleased to share our progress towards the relaunch of TRIESENCE®, the only product indicated for visualization of the vitreous during vitrectomy and the treatment of posterior uveitis and other posterior segment conditions. Our participation at ASRS and the investments we are making to build a compelling retina franchise support Harrow's commitment to serve the U.S. retina community."

For more information about Harrow's ophthalmic pharmaceutical product portfolio, including Full Prescribing Information, click here.

To schedule a meeting with Harrow's management team during the conference, please email Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations, at jwebb@harrowinc.com.

The ASRS Annual Meeting is a premier event for the retina specialist community, offering a comprehensive program that includes scientific sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities. By participating in this event, Harrow aims to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and increase awareness among the retina community about Harrow's extensive portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of our previous acquisitions and any other acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general; physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240712085689/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Jamie Webb

Director of Communications and Investor Relations

jwebb@harrowinc.com

615-733-4737

Media

Deb Holliday

Holliday Communications, Inc.

deb@hollidaycommunications.net

412-877-4519