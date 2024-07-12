

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by the University of Oxford, published in the Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal, examined the effects of Novo Nordisk A/S's Ozempic on mental health, particularly its association with reduced rates of dementia and other cognitive impairments.



The research revealed that individuals who took Ozempic for a year experienced a remarkable 48% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those using alternative type 2 diabetes medications such as Januvia (sitagliptin) or Januvia and Glucotrol (glipizide) from Pfizer and Merck, respectively.



Additionally, the study found that Ozempic users had a reduced risk of cognitive impairments when compared to individuals who had been taking alternative type 2 diabetes medications. The study utilized electronic health records from TriNetX, encompassing data from over 100,000 American patients from 2017 to 2021.



Researchers analyzed the risks of 22 neurological and psychiatric conditions in patients using semaglutide versus other diabetes drugs like sitagliptin and glipizide. The findings indicated that semaglutide was linked to a decreased risk of neurological and psychiatric conditions. The most significant risk reduction was observed in encephalitis, with semaglutide users having a substantially lower chance of developing the condition compared to those on glipizide and sitagliptin. Similar reductions were noted in cognitive decline, dementia, and nicotine misuse among semaglutide users.



Although the study acknowledges limitations, such as the lack of control over patient medication adherence, the researchers highlighted the potential benefits of semaglutide beyond diabetes management. Lead author Dr. Riccardo De Giorgi emphasized that the results suggest probable advantages of semaglutide in cognitive decline and substance misuse prevention. Co-author Dr. Max Taquet stressed the need for further randomized controlled trials to validate and expand upon these findings, recognizing their potential significance in improving public health outcomes for patients with diabetes and psychiatric disorders.



