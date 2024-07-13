

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German trading, logistics, and supplementary services provider, said it has sought a restructuring opinion in response to a challenging financing situation. Following constructive discussions with financing partners and the implementation of measures, the Board of Management is confident that the financial position can be significantly bolstered. This reaffirms BayWa's commitment to its consolidation strategy.



