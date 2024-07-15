

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Monday announced its decision to retain its Crop Science Operations as the firm has decided to make use of its right to terminate its deal with Eurofins Scientific.



In December 2023, SGS had signed an agreement to divest its crop science operations to Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK), a provider of analytical testing and laboratory services.



The company now said that all closing conditions were not satisfied by the agreed long stop date, despite both parties' efforts.



