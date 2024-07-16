

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L), a provider of technology and services to the education sector, Tuesday reported loss before tax from continuing operations of 6.79 million pounds for the first half, wider than 3.06 million pounds loss in the comparable period last year, primarily due to other income of 8.70 million pounds in the previous year.



The company had other income of 8.53 million pounds from the sale of IP addresses and 171,000 pounds from gain on disposal of operations last year.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted loss before tax of 3.67 million pounds narrower than 6.74 million pounds a year ago.



The company posted net loss of 6.79 million or 8.1p per share compare with net profit of 8.18 million or 2.5p per share last year.



Adjusted loss was 3.42 million pounds or 4.1p per share compared with 4.84 million pounds or 6.7p per share a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations declined to 79.15 million pounds from 87.56 million pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year revenue to be broadly flat year-on-year and adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to be in line with market expectations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX