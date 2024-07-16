Operator's Extensive IT Transformation Program Has Resulted in Numerous Business Improvements That Directly Benefit Mobile Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the TM Forum Excellence Award for Customer Experience with Virgin Media O2. The award was presented during DTW24 Ignite in Copenhagen. Virgin Media O2's digital transformation program, with Netcracker as its IT partner, has made it possible for the operator to stay ahead of the curve in an extremely dynamic market.

The award recognizes Virgin Media O2's ambitious program, which modernized its BSS from disparate businesses (Virgin Media and O2 after their 2021 merger), as well as MVNO partners and wholesale customers, onto Netcracker's cloud-native Digital BSS. Virgin Media O2's mobile customers are now benefitting from a greatly reduced number of product catalogs, a unified 360-degree view across all channels and increased personalized customer interactions, while the operator has experienced a much-improved Net Promoter Score.

"We are delighted to win this prestigious award as a result of the hard work and perseverance of both our team and Netcracker's," said Eva Slattery, Director of Major Programmes IT, at Virgin Media O2. "This award from TM Forum truly means a lot to us as we continue on our digital transformation journey to optimize our business and provide our customers with an outstanding experience."

"The judges were very impressed with Netcracker's joint entry with Virgin Media O2, especially the scale of the program and how it achieved significant improvement in customer experience, leveraging a unified platform approach using TM Forum's ODA assets." said Joann O'Brien, VP, Digital Ecosystems at TM Forum. "We congratulate Netcracker and Virgin Media O2 on this outstanding entry and win in a highly competitive category."

"Netcracker is honored to be part of such a significant digital transformation program with Virgin Media O2," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Together we have achieved significant milestones that positively impact Virgin Media O2's customers, and we look forward to achieving further success."

