TOKYO, Mar 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Kyodoshoji Corporation Limited (COEDO Brewery) have developed four craft beers under "The taste of life created by brewers and AI "Agentic AI - Craft Beer" name to promote intergenerational communication. NEC's Agentic AI and brewers from COEDO Brewery collaborated to analyze the characteristics and standards of generations from their 20s to 50s, and expressed them in terms of taste and aroma. This is the second series of craft beers to be jointly developed by the two companies since 2020.COEDO Brewery will be selling the products at supermarkets in Japan and through the COEDO Brewery online store.In today's business world, organizations must adapt to technological advances and rapid market changes by blending the ideas of multiple generations to speedily solve problems and make changes. In addition, as globalization and customer needs continue to diversify, organizations need to create an environment that is receptive to a wide range of standards.Through these carefully crafted brews, the two companies aim to create opportunities to deepen mutual understanding between generations and assist in intergenerational communication. In the future, NEC will continue to expand Agentic AI to product development across various industries. COEDO Brewery will create value by promoting diverse product development using AI technology in craft beer production.Development Process for "The taste of life created by brewers and AI - Agentic AI - Craft Beer"(1) A brewer prompts Agentic AI based on NEC's generative AI "cotomi" to create a new craft beer recipe based on the profile of a Japanese person in their 20s. The Agentic AI will then autonomously break down the task and begin executing it using recipe information from inside and outside the company.(2) Agentic AI searches and translates COEDO Brewery's internal recipe data and open data from around the world.(3) In parallel, cotomi analyzes the characteristics, standards and traits of generations of contemporary Japanese and creates personas.(4) While referring to the information collected and analyzed in (2) and (3), a brewer is asked to submit a recipe proposal that incorporates the following categories: "recipe description," "relationship to the image of the era," "taste," "aroma," "color," "ingredients," "bitterness," "manufacturing process," and "customization suggestions."(5) A brewer may hold discussions with the Agentic AI, such as modifying a recipe by saying, "Please change the brewing method to enhance the reddish color," or seeking advice by asking, "What flavors are most popular with people in their 20s?"NEC BluStellarNEC BluStellar is a value creation model that leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise. It aims to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.About COEDO BreweryA craft beer brand from Kawagoe, Saitama, with the concept of "Beer Beautiful." The signature beer is "Beniaka," made from locally grown sweet potatoes. We are a sustainable agricultural craft brewery that showcases the meticulous craftsmanship of Japanese artisans and the rich flavors of beer, promoting the charm of agriculture through beer. We aim for integrated production, from barley cultivation on our own farm. The quality and brand design have received global recognition, and our products are exported to 30 countries, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, France, and the United Kingdom, advancing activities from a local perspective https://coedobrewery.com/en.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.