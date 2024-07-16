Rightmove Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16





16 July 2024

Rightmove plc

Notification of 2024 Half Year Results

Rightmove plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 at 7.00am on Friday26 July2024 and the resultswill be available at:

https://plc.rightmove.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations/year/2024

A presentation and Q&A for analysts will take place at 9.30am via a webcast, which can be accessed at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nk8x46xy

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary