

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French petroleum company, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with SSE Plc (SSE.L), a Scottish energy firm, to create a joint venture to establish a new EV charging facility in the UK and Ireland, under the brand 'Source.'



Within the next five years, Source will deploy up to 3000 high power charge points of 150 kW and more grouped in 300 EV hubs, with a target of 20 percent market share.



Similarly in Ireland, Source's plans will help accelerate action to meet the government target of placing almost 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030.



