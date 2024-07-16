

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is up over 31% at $1.11. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is up over 25% at $1.09. AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is up over 17% at $2.69. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is up over 8% at $9.10. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 7% at $34.39. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is up over 7% at $3.41. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 7% at $3.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is up over 6% at $10.08. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 6% at $2.70.



In the Red



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) is down over 20% at $1.16. Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) is down over 20% at $1.10. TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 16% at $1.37. Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is down over 13% at $7.90. Locafy Limited (LCFY) is down over 13% at $3.15. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 12% at $1.95. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) is down over 11% at $3.15. DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 11% at $1.68. Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS) is down over 7% at $2.90. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is down over 7% at $1.29. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (SCNI) is down over 6% at $5.49. TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 6% at $1.30.



