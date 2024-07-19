Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
19.07.24
11:05 Uhr
30,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,85031,65019.07.
Dow Jones News
19.07.2024 18:46 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 
19-Jul-2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 Press release 
 Paris, July 19th 2024 
 
 
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 
 
 
 
 
Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 15 
th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 6th, 2024, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, dated of July 16th , 
2024, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent 
investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum 
number of shares representing 8.041% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions. 
 
The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6th, 2024, was published 
on the same day, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr. ) 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press Relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is 
acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its 
attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and 
use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and 
innovate to create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, 
assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer 
to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See Kaufman & Broad's press release dated of May 6th , 2024.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA PR AMAFI renewal 19 07 2024 _VDEF

1950427 19-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950427&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.