Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 19-Jul-2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, July 19th 2024 IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 15 th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 6th, 2024, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, dated of July 16th , 2024, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 8.041% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions. The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6th, 2024, was published on the same day, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr. ) This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

