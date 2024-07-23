

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said on Tuesday that it is reaffirming the annual earnings guidance, while revising down its sales revenue outlook.



For the 12-month period, the German auto-maker continues to project result after tax of 3.5 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros.



Porsche now projects annual sales revenues of 39 billion euros to 40 billion euros versus its previous projection of 40 billion euros to 42 billion euros.



Operating return on sales is now anticipated to be in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent against previous expectation of 15 percent to 17 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX